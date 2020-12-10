Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday seized 1.15 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 59 lakhs after rummaging through an aircraft that had arrived from Dubai.

As per a statement, two packets were found wrapped in black adhesive tape, concealed beneath the cushion of one of the seats. On cutting open the adhesive tape, the packets were found to contain gold paste weighing about 1.3 kilograms. On extraction, 1.15 Kg of 24 karat gold was recovered.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

