Search engine giant Google updated its landing page on Thursday to honour and celebrate the legacy of Sir Arthur W Lewis. The path-breaking economist, a research way above par and a noted author, Lewis to this day is considered as one of the pioneers of modern development economics. Here is a brief insight about his career and contributions.

A St Lucian economist, Lewis went on to become the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics, the first Black person to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University), and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University. How to Play Popular Google Doodle Games? Stay and Play Lotería Game at Home, Here Are List of Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding.

On this day, December 10, in the year 1979, Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his exhaustive and detailed work to model the economic forces that impact third-world nations.

The birth of Lewis dates back to January 23, 1915, in Castries on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, at the time a British colony. Battling racial discrimination since an early phase of life, Lewis succeeded in winning the government scholarship in 1932 and set out to study at the London School of Economics.

He succeeded in earning a doctorate in industrial economics, and subsequently ascended the ranks of academia. At the age of 33, he was a "full professor" — one of the highest distinctions of a tenured professor.

Lewis directed his focus to world economic history and economic development. In 1954, he published the renowned article of "Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour.” His valuable accomplishments include his contributions to the United Nations.

He shared his expertise as an adviser to governments of the third-world - those emerging economies based in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean - to aid them lifting their masses out of poverty. He also served as the first president of the Caribbean Development Bank. To honour his achievements, the British government accorded the knighthood on him in 1963.

