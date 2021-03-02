New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A man was injured after he lost control of the car and went on to hit a tree on a divider near Saket on Monday night, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 10 pm after the driver, Tushar lost control of the car hit a tree on the divider while trying to save another vehicle.

Tushar has suffered injuries on his cheek and is underdoing treatment at Max hospital, the police said. (ANI)

