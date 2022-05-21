New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

