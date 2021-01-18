Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) The State Election Commission in Rajasthan has finalised voter lists for all 200 Assembly constituencies with the addition of more than 10 lakh people enrolled to exercise their franchise, an official said on Monday.

As many as 10,61,303 voters have been added raising the total number of voters in the state to 4,95,80,319.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta held a final meeting with recognised national political parties and finalised the voters' lists of all Assembly constituencies in the state.

Gupta said a total of 10,61,303 voters have been added during the special brief revision programme of voter lists with the qualification of January 1, 2021 in the state.

Of these, 5,61,732 are men and 4,99,571 are women voters. Among the names added, there are 6,95,016 young voters in the 18–19 age group.

The names of a total of 3,55,706 voters have been removed from the electoral rolls during the revision programme. The CEO said the voters' count raised by 1.44 per cent during the revision programme in the state.

Gupta said a total of 4,95,80,319 voters have been registered in the last published voter lists. Of these, 2,58,47,752 are male voters and 2,37,32,567 are female voters. He said there were a total of 4,88,74,722 voters in the draft voters list published on November 21, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)