Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 21 (PTI) Police arrested 10 people in connection with the attack on BJP-backed independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in Odisha's Jajpur district on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday evening near a bridge on Budha River within Jajpur Town police limits.

In his police complaint, the Dharmasala MLA alleged that the attackers were supporters of BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das (also known as Bobby) and they had been sent to kill him.

Condemning the attack, BJD leader and former minister Pranab Prakash Das demanded that all accused must be arrested. "I have asked the district police to arrest the culprits," he told reporters.

He also said the BJD does not support violence and advised his brother, whom Sahoo had named in his complaint, to go to the police station and clear his name if he was not guilty.

The police acted swiftly, carrying out searches at various locations of the district and arresting 10 persons allegedly involved in the attack.

The arrested persons were forwarded to a local court on Thursday and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

