Medininagar, Mar 30 (PTI) At least 10 cyber criminals were arrested and various electronic gadgets seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

In a raid on Friday night in the Chiyanki area the police arrested the cyber criminals from a rented house.

Also Read | 'Ill-Fitted Wedding Attire Can Cause Mental Agony': Boutique in Gujarat Asked to Pay Rs 5000 to Woman For Stitching Blouse Improperly Before Wedding Event.

Medininagar (rural) police station in-charge Uttam Kumar said, "Living in a rented house, criminals from different places used to commit cyber fraud by trapping their victims through online betting applications."

He said that 23 mobile phones, eight computers and other electronic gadgets have been seized from them.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Rajasthan, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)