Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Kota district of Rajasthan on Saturday morning, an official said.

According to the Fire Service Department, the fire broke out in the early hours of today.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Godown in Rajasthan's Kota: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 30, 2024.

As soon as the department received the information, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel, 23 Pakistani Crew Members from Somali Pirates in Arabian Sea Operation.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 24, five people died and two were injured after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Bassi, Jaipur. Nine fire tenders are present at the spot, DCP (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said. Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Bassi, Devendra Kumar, said that the chemical factory is illegal and that the owner of the factory was also not there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)