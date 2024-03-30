Vadodara, March 30: In a recent ruling in Gujarat, the Vadodara District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered La Vichitra, a boutique in Ahmedabad, to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 to a customer named Deepika Dave for causing her mental distress due to ill-fitting wedding attire. It added that “ill-fitted wedding attire can cause mental agony.”

According to a TOI report, Dave had ordered the stitching of three blouses and two dresses for her daughter from the boutique in October 2017, paying a total of Rs 7,700. However, upon collection in November 2017, she found the fitting of the clothes to be improper. Despite her requests for the boutique to rectify the issue, the owners refused. HC on Pension: Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Central Government for Making 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Wait for Over 40 Years to Get His Pension.

In August 2018, Dave filed a complaint with the commission, stating that the boutique’s negligence in stitching had prevented her from wearing the sarees, for which she had paid Rs 10,500, at her nephew’s wedding. This, she claimed, had caused her significant mental trauma. Bengaluru: Consumer Court Awards Rs 40,000 to Man After TTE Wrongly Fines His Elderly Parents for 'Ticketless Travel' Onboard Rajdhani Express.

After reviewing the evidence, including proof of payment, the commission ruled in Dave’s favor. It observed that the improper stitching had indeed marred her wedding excitement and caused mental distress.

In addition to the Rs 5,000 for mental agony, the commission also ordered the boutique to refund Dave Rs 3,000, with nine percent interest, that she had paid towards the stitching charges, along with Rs 2,000 towards legal costs. This came after the boutique had already refunded Rs 2,000 to Dave’s relative.

