New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), celebrated 10 Years of Digital India at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The grand celebration marked a decade of transformative digital empowerment across the nation, said an official release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The event was graced by the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, and Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the program as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Minister said, "VLE brothers and sisters across the country have set a remarkable example by delivering the benefits of Digital India to every citizen. When the world questioned how a tea seller or a vegetable vendor could use digital payments, today that dream has come true--UPI payments have surpassed Visa transactions. This is the strength of 1.4 billion Indians."

He highlighted that CSC has reached nearly 90% of the country's villages and said, "If there is any medium capable of reaching every village, it is CSC."

Vaishnaw cited inspiring stories of VLE Manjulata from Mayurbhanj district and VLE Rose Angelina from Meghalaya. Despite challenging circumstances, both women acquired digital skills and empowered their communities.

"Amidst the scenic hills and remote villages of East West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, woman VLE Rose Angelina M. Kharsyntiew has scripted a digital revolution. Through her centre in the Mairang area, she is not only delivering services but also setting an example of transformation, empowerment, and community service," he added.

The Minister also made the following key announcements, including free AI training for 10 lakh individuals, with priority for all VLEs, urged all VLEs to start offering IRCTC services and committed to speaking with Chief Ministers to integrate state IT agencies with CSC-SPV.

Union MoS Jitin Prasada underscored the role of CSCs in bridging the digital divide, "The resolve to extend the benefits of Digital India to the last mile of society is being carried forward with the help of our VLE brothers and sisters. Ten years ago, when we began the Digital India initiative, the Prime Minister had the vision to lay the foundation for a developed India."

He shared that in 2014, there were only 83,000 CSC centres, whereas today, their number has grown to nearly 5.50 lakh. He emphasised the integration of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies(PACS) with CSCs and acknowledged over 74,000 women VLEs who are setting new benchmarks in empowerment.

"We are now in the era of Artificial Intelligence, and it is advancing rapidly. With time, we must use new technologies to bring positive change in people's lives and empower them," he said.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen awareness, cybersecurity, and capacity building, especially in the agriculture, health, and education sectors. He recommended allowing VLEs to deliver Update Client Lite and state government services to enhance their income.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director & CEO, CSC SPV, stated, "With CSC, there is no need to visit cities to avail government services. CSC centres are providing G2C and B2B services at doorsteps in remote areas of the country, enabling digital empowerment."

He also said, "In the past 10 years, CSC has emerged as a model of Digital India that represents a new paradigm of inclusion and empowerment. I am fully confident that by moving forward with the Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, we will take the country to new heights."

CSC Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation. In Delhi, a two-day celebration was held on July 15-16, 2025. On July 15, IT Secretaries from all states convened at Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on rural empowerment, the future of e-governance, and the role of CSCs.

Between July 1 and 15, CSCs across the country celebrated the occasion with active public participation. Top-performing VLEs were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to advancing digital inclusion.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Digital India program aimed to make technology accessible to every Indian. Over the decade (2015-2025), the initiative has bridged the digital divide and transformed governance, financial inclusion, and internet accessibility, making India the world's third-largest digital economy.

CSC SPV, established in 2009 under MeitY, has emerged as one of the world's largest digital service delivery ecosystems, with over 5.5 lakh operational centres. Each CSC is operated by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE), a local changemaker who provides citizen-centric services including Aadhaar enrollment and updates, PAN card and passport services, Banking and insurance, Telemedicine and education services, Skill development and legal aid through Tele-Law and Agriculture services, Grameen eStore (B2B), utility bill payments, and more. (ANI)

