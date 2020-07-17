Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, went up by 10 to 2,438 on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Dharavi currently has only 102 active COVID-19 cases, as 2,087 patients have been discharged so far post recovery, he said.

The civic body, however, has stopped disclosing the number of deaths, if any, in the slum-dominated area since the last month.

In Dadar and Mahim areas that are part of the BMC's G-North administrative ward, which also houses Dharavi, 43 and 14 new COVID-19 cases were found on Friday respectively .

The G-North ward has so far reported 5,257 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,438 are from Dharavi alone.

Dharavi's first COVID-19 case was found on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first positive case was detected in the city on March 11.

Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia spread over 2.5 square kms of area and has a population of around 6.5 lakh living in small congested houses.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID- 19 in Dharavi.

