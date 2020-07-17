Cuttack, July 17: The novel coronavirus disease, which spreads through respiratory droplets, has made wearing face mask mandatory. However, some people have taken this safety protocol to the next level. A businessman from Odisha has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Pune Man Wears Gold Face Mask Worth Almost 3 Lakhs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic! Pictures Go Viral on Twitter With Funny Reactions and Memes.

Alok Mohanty, a resident of Cuttack's Kesharpur area, has got himself an N95 mask made of gold. "People call me a gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from the past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too," Mohanty said. Forget Gold Mask, Surat Jeweller is Selling Diamond-Studded Face Masks Worth Rs 4 Lakhs For Wedding Functions (Watch Video).

ANI Tweet:

Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/dBmT3hdMtO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The businessman, who owns a furniture shop, is fond of gold and dons lots of gold rings, gold bracelets and gold chain. Meanwhile, photos of Mohanty have gone viral on social media.

Recently, a Pune based man got himself a mask made of gold worth around Rs three lakh which he said had very minute holes to help him breathe. A jeweller in Surat was also seen selling diamond-studded face masks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).