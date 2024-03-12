Hapur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday convicted all 10 people accused in the 2018 mob lynching case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The court of Additional District Judge (POCSO) Shweta Dixit, after hearing both the parties, convicted 10 people of killing 45-year-old Qasim and assaulting Samaydeen (62) on a false rumour of cow slaughter.

According to government counsel Vijay Chauhan, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 each on Rakesh, Hariom, Yudhishthir, Rinku, Karanpal, Manish, Lalit, Sonu, Kaptan and Mangeram of Dhaulana's Bajhaida village.

