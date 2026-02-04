Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Left parties, which included CPI and CPM, held a press conference in Vijayawada to protest against the alleged rule of lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to CPM State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, the rule of law has been "hijacked" in Andhra Pradesh. He declared that the state is becoming anarchic, like Bihar.

"The rule of law is being hijacked by Andhra Pradesh. In recent times, it is being converted into an anarchic state like Bihar. When this NDA government came into the power, they always talk ot double engine sarkar, this double enginer sarkar is enitrely different from a democratic culture, like Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, a type of Gunda raj culture is being imported into the state," said Rao.

This protest is being held in the wake of the kidnapping of two student leaders from Mohan Babu University.

Earlier, two student leaders were allegedly kidnapped by bouncers appointed by Mohan Babu and were rescued by the Chittoor District Police.

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao condemned the incident, asserting that the student leaders were abducted because they raised their voices against the illegal collection of money from parents.

The CPI(M) state secretary also accused the university authorities of allegedly attempting to extort more money from the parents.

"Yesterday, an incident took place in Tirupati, student leaders Akbar and Vinod were abducted by the gundas of Mohan Babu, because they supported the justified demand of returning the illegal collection of fees taken from the parents. Already, higher education mandated the return of 26 crore extra fees...instead they are collecting 40,000 more from every student even today," added Rao.

As a result, the Left parties have demanded an immediate ban on Mohan Babu University, citing these unethical practices. Furthermore, the Left parties have called for a national strike on February 12 to protest the Labour Codes, opposing government efforts to undermine workers' rights and advance corporate interests. (ANI)

