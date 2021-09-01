Amethi, Sep 1 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old youth in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint, the 10-year-old girl's family members alleged that she was playing on August 30 when the youth took her to the fields and raped her.

The family members also said that she was bleeding for three days and narrated her plight to the doctor.

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Singh said a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being probed.

