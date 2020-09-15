New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Hundred personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have died due to the novel coronavirus up till September 10, according to Nityanand Rai, MoS Home Affairs in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Twenty-three personnel in Border Security Force (BSF), 35 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 24 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), seven in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), six in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and five in Assam Rifles (ARs) have succumbed to COVID-19.

The data in respect of police personnel who died due to the virus across the country is not maintained centrally, Rai said. (ANI)

