Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) Two Myanmar nationals were arrested on Sunday after 100 detonators were recovered from their possession in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Mundka Area Where 27 People Burnt Alive Last Year (See Pics and Video).

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth Rs 4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district and two other Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)