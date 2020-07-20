Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 20 (ANI): Haryana Police on Sunday seized 100 kilograms of poppy husk from a farm in the Haryana's Karnal district.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of Anti-Narcotic Cell conducted a raid at a farm belonging to Manjit Singh alias Foji, a resident of the Kachwa village. When searched, police found 100 kg poppy husk worth Rs 4 lakh from his farm. The accused has been arrested."

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Singh had been in the trade of selling poppy husk for about two years.

"The accused used to purchase drugs from Makhan Singh of Singra Farms in Karnal and distributed it in Haryana and Punjab. He had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife after which he was sacked from his job in the army," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further added that "A case under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him and further investigation is underway. Suppliers of drugs will be arrested very soon." (ANI)

