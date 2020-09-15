New Delhi, September 15: A total of 100 paramilitary personnel have died due to the coronavirus in the country so far, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the data in respect of state police personnel who died due to COVID-19 is not maintained centrally. India Reports 83,809 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 49 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 80,776.

Of the 100 deaths reported, as on September 10, as many as 35 were from the CRPF, 24 from CISF, 23 from BSF, seven from ITBP, six from SSB and five from Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)