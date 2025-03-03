Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) IIM Calcutta's flagship MBA programme recorded another stellar year with 100 per cent placements in the recently concluded final placements for its 60th batch, the B-school said in a statement on Monday.

A total of 456 students participated in the process, securing 538 offers from 196 companies despite challenging market conditions, the statement said, adding that the final placements concluded on February 21.

The consulting sector led the way, with 201 offers (37.3 per cent) being made.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort, while Accenture Strategy took the lead in the strategy consulting cohort.

Other prominent consulting firms that participated included McKinsey, Kearney, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, TCS, KPMG, PwC, and Vector Consulting, the statement added.

In the payments and card sector, American Express emerged as the top recruiter, followed by Mastercard.

As IIM(C) continued to attract marquee finance firms, 114 offers were made in the areas of private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management which saw participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, UBS, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Kotak Alternate Asset, Edelweiss, among others.

The technology sector witnessed participation from firms like Google, Microsoft, Infosys Global, Ola, ITC Infotech, EXL, HCL, and others. Altogether 78 offers were made by the firms in the technology sector, it added.

A total of 145 offers were made in the marketing and general management domain.

The placement season also saw participation from many new recruiters like DBS Bank, Welspun, Juspay, Policybazaar to name a few.

This year saw several new trends, including increased interest in pre-placement offers.

Several global firms participated as first-time recruiters, reinforcing their trust in the talent pool at IIM Calcutta's MBA programme.

Professor Ritu Mehta, chairperson of the placement committee, said, "We are very fortunate to have remarkable placement results despite challenging market conditions. Our graduates have secured excellent opportunities to kickstart their careers after completing the management degree. We are deeply grateful to our recruiters for reposing their trust in our students and academic ecosystem."

