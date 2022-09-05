Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (PTI) Altogether 100 Congress workers from Odisha will participate in the party's mega 'Bharat Jodo' yatra in which they will cover 3500 kilometres in 150 days, a state leader said on Monday.

The 'yatra' will begin on September 7 in Kanyakumari and be concluded in Kashmir.

Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattnayak said, "As many as 100 representatives of the party from the state will participate in the campaign."

Former MP Nakul Nayak and ex-minister Rabindra Shetty have been handed over the charge of the campaign in Odisha, Pattnayak told a press conference here. Congress workers will march over 3500 kilometres in 150 days in the party's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra to connect people and make them aware of the core issues faced by the country, AICC spokesperson Anshul Avijit said in the press conference.

“Through this yatra, the Congress will have a direct dialogue with the people of India on the serious issues confronting the country," he said. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Avijit alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is crushing the constitutional rights of the people and Parliament is no longer available to discuss the issues they face.

Elected governments in non-BJP ruled states are being destabilised while investigative agencies are misused, he claimed.

