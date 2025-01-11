Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday said that around 1,000 primary health centres would be set up in the state where dental services would also be provided.

Ansari was speaking at the first state-level dental conclave organised by the Jharkhand Health Services Association in which around 150 dental officers and 20 dental hygienists from across the state took part.

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also scheduled to attend the conclave but he could not participate due to his prior engagement, an official said.

"We are committed to providing better healthcare services to every resident of Jharkhand. The role of dentists is important and all their demands will be given priority," Ansari said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Amit Shah of Lying and Abusing Him, Says 'Will Expose BJP's Dirty Intentions Against Slum Dwellers With Full Evidence'.

He said that all government dental setups will be equipped with modern equipment and facilities.

"Around 1,000 primary health centres will be set up in the state where dental services will be provided. The safety of doctors on duty will be ensured," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)