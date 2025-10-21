Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that 1,000 quintals of wheat seed have been sent to Punjab for the farmers affected by recent floods in the state, highlighting his government's support for farmers during natural disasters.

The Chief Minister today attended the seed assistance vehicle flag off program for food affected farmers in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "The flood in Punjab has impacted public life, including seed storage, which could affect agricultural growth. In this time of crisis, we stand with the farmers of Punjab. Today, 1,000 quintals of wheat seed are being sent, and I thank the Agriculture Department and the Seed Department for this initiative."

He added that the wheat variety being sent matures in 155 days and yields up to 80 quintals per hectare, emphasizing the quality of the seeds provided.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Harvinder Sahib Govind on his birth anniversary, noting his contributions to public welfare.

"Today is also the birth anniversary of Harvinder Sahib Govind, who worked extensively for the upliftment of the people, and when he visited Punjab, lamps were lit for him," CM said.

Highlighting past relief efforts, CM Yogi said that during floods in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, the UP government had also sent relief materials and provided assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"And today, we are receiving praise for sending 1,000 quintals of seed to the farmers of Punjab. This is a very good variety of wheat," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister further praised the performance of the Seed Development Corporation, asserting that when the current government came to power, the department was in poor condition.

Earlier, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the ongoing State Assembly will continue its discussion on the Rehabilitation Bill, which was introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the devastating effects of the flood in Punjab and the damages incurred by the state.

He also pointed out that while Punjab demanded Rs 20,000 crore in aid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced only Rs 1,600 crore, which has not yet been released. (ANI)

