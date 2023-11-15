Udalguri, November 15: The Assam forest staff, with the help of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans, rescued a python in Assam's Udalguri district on Wednesday. The python was rescued from the Bogamati Deuchunga area near Bhergaon. Later, it was released in the Barnadi forest area. A forest staff member of Udalguri district said that, with the help of SSB jawans, they safely rescued the python, which weighed about 100 kg. "We released it in the Barnadi forest area," the forest staff said.

According to the Assam Forest Department, "The mission of the Department of Environment and Forests, Assam, is to protect and improve the environment, to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the state, to preserve and add new dimensions to the rich heritage of our composite culture, to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. It also encompasses opening up the forestry sector for income and employment generation among our people while conserving the priceless biodiversity of the state." Assam: 18-Feet Long Python Rescued From Tea Garden in Nagaon District

Assam, the gateway to North East India, is a realm of aesthetic beauty, adorned with lush green hills, pastures, expansive tea gardens, river plains, and captivating wilderness. It shares its borders with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya, and also has an international boundary of 500 km with Bhutan and 200 km with Bangladesh. Spanning an area of over 78,438 sq km. 22-Year-Old Florida Man Catches Massive 19-Foot-Long Burmese Python (View Pics)

"Running and cascading through the entire length and breadth of the state are mighty rivers; the Brahmaputra in the north and the Barak in the south, along with their tributaries, which nourish a wide range of precious flora and fauna in the hills and plains of this charming land. North East India is the treasure house of rare and endangered flora and fauna. It is also the proud possessor of luxuriant rain forests. It is a Biodiversity heaven of India. The roars of tigers, barking of deer, bellow of stag, trumpets of playful elephants used to be the music of the nature which gradually is giving way to the cacophony of the rising biotic pressure," as per the Assam forest department.

