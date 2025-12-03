The sudden passing of singer and Assamese culture icon Zubeen Garg shocked not only North East India but the entire country. The 52-year-old singer died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in Singapore. He was there to perform at the North East India Festival 2025. Seventy-three days have passed since the singer's demise, and the impact of his absence still feels fresh among fans. In a heartwarming incident highlighting people's affection for Zubeen, an election commission officer refused to remove Garg’s name from the voter list during the ongoing Special Revision. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Disclosure of ‘Mastermind’ in Assamese Singer’s Death Probe.

Election Official’s Tribute to Zubeen Garg

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guideline, during the Special Revision, the booth officer has to go door to door for the verification of the voter list. If a person has died, the officer has to delete their name from their list through an application submitted by the family through form 7, an EC official told NDTV. Mohammad Tafiz Uddin, the Booth Level Officer for the area where Zubeen Garg's family used to vote, was conducting the verification as a part of the ongoing procedure.

Assam Election Official Declines To Remove Singer’s Name From Voter List After His Passing

Zubeen Garg’s name was deleted from the Voters’ List today. Such a tragedy, but he was a God’s child, loved by all. Example: This is the list👇 BLO Md. Taufiz Uddin instead of writing ‘deleted’ wrote ‘He is immortal. May his soul rests in peace’. Very unusual, but that’s the… pic.twitter.com/Y1T0U2U0V9 — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) December 1, 2025

Instead of writing deleted on Zubeen Garg's voter's roll, the officer wrote, "Zubeen Garg is immortal. May his soul rest in peace." Tafiz Uddin's gesture went viral across social media platforms, including Zubeen Garg's sister, Palmee Borthakur. She thanked the officer with a heartfelt note saying, "These affcetions are our courage, We are grateful, Tafiz Uddin dada." ‘Zubeen Garg Was Murdered’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Makes Big Claim in Assam Assembly, Says Assamese Singer’s Death Being Investigated As Murder (Watch Video).

Zubeen Garg Death Case

According to the latest update in Zubeen Garg's death investigation, all seven individuals arrested in connection with his death have been remanded to 14 more days in judicial custody. The seven accused in the singer's tragic death are North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, his manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, drummer Shekarjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta and his two security officers, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borah.

