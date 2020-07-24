New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On June 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Friday.

The active cases tally on Friday was 13,681, down from 14,554, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,745 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,777 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,28,389.

Meanwhile, seeking to reduce deaths from COVID-19, authorities have directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to ensure that there is "absolutely no delay" in transferring a serious patient from triage area to an ICU, a senior official said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the principal secretary, Delhi Health Department, on Friday with nodal officers, medical directors, medical superintendents of the Delhi government's dedicated COVID hospitals, he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday held a meeting to discuss sero-surveillance, enhancement of ICU beds, and other issues related to COVID-19 management, officials said.

According to the bulletin, 1,10,931 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 7,778.

The number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted on Friday stood at 13,810 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5328, in all adding to 19,138, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 9,08,735.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was 47,828, it said.

On Friday, the number of containment zones stood at 702. PTI KND

