Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,026 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,34,289, the health department said.

With seven fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 4,227, it said.

A total of 2,17,935 patients have recovered from the viral infection so far, with 1,252 persons discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

With this, the state's recovery rate stands at 93.02 per cent, said the health department in its release.

There are now 12,127 active cases in the state.

As many as 54,365 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,34,289, new cases 1,026, death toll 4,227, active cases 12,127 and people tested so far 89,99,087.

