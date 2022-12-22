New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said 104 YouTube channels, 45 videos, four Facebook accounts, three Instagram accounts, five Twitter handles and six websites have been blocked for spreading misinformation and threatening national security.

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Thakur said section 69A of the Information Technology Act provides for blocking of content over digital media in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to the above.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Boy in Bareilly, Dies After Speeding Vehicle Hits Him While Trying To Escape; Probe Underway.

He said under the provisions of Part-II of the IT Rules, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued directions to block 1,643 user-generated URLs, including webpages, websites, posts and accounts on social media platforms, from 2021 to October, 2022.

"The government has taken action under these rules and if required, we will not hesitate to take such action in the future," Thakur said.

Also Read | Gujarat: ‘Sadhu’, Journalist Booked for ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’ in Navsari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)