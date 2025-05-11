Imphal, May 11 (PTI) Eleven militants were arrested from different parts of Manipur on charges of extorting locals, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts on Saturday.

A number of arms and ammunition were seized from the arrested militants, police said.

Among those arrested were four cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive). Two pistols, along with 27 live rounds, were recovered from their possession.

