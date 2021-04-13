Port Blair, Apr 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,201 on Tuesday as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Ten more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 89 active cases, while 5,050 people have been cured of the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said.

A total of 12,952 health workers and frontline personnel have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 6,601 have received the second jab.

Around 27,023 people aged above 45 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 50 have received the second jab thus far, he added.

