Banda (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Shubham reached the girl's house and later took her to a secluded place and raped her, SHO Jaishyam Shukla said.

When the minor's parents woke up on Tuesday morning, they searched for the girl, who was found in Shubham's house, he said.

An FIR into the matter was registered and the accused was arrested, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)