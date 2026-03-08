New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday participated in 'Shakti Walk' organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's empowerment, asserting that women's leadership across the country has become a reality under his tenure.

"The way women's empowerment has taken shape in the country today, the talk of a women-led government under the Prime Minister's leadership is not just being talked about, but is becoming possible," she said.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development organised the women-led walk titled Shakti Walk -- #SheLeadsBharat along Kartavya Path as part of International Women's Day celebrations. The walk, held from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM, covered an approximate two-kilometre stretch from India Gate to Vijay Chowk.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. In this spirit, the Shakti Walk is being organised to highlight the central role of women in shaping a progressive and inclusive Bharat.

The Shakti Walk aimed to celebrate women's leadership and contributions across sectors, reinforce the government's commitment to women's safety, security, and empowerment, showcase flagship schemes and initiatives benefiting women, foster solidarity and collective pride among women from diverse backgrounds, and promote the message that women-led development remains central to national progress.

The event witnessed participation of around 3,000 women from more than 150 ministries, departments, and organisations, including representatives from the Armed Forces, police, media, healthcare, sports, government institutions, industry, and grassroots organisations. Participants will walk together under the theme #SheLeadsBharat, highlighting the central role women play in shaping a progressive and inclusive India.

Women officers from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India have also been invited to participate. The programme will witness the participation of representatives from international organisations too.

The walk will be led by women public representatives, including Union Ministers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other distinguished women leaders and prominent personalities from diverse fields.

The programme will begin with brief addresses by dignitaries, followed by the ceremonial flag-off of the walk.

Installations showcasing key Government schemes for women, as well as the achievements of women across diverse sectors, will be displayed along Kartavya Path.

A curated cultural presentation at India Gate will celebrate the spirit of womanhood and national pride. The performances will include Dollu Kunitha, Kalaripayattu, Sringarimelam, Ranchandi and Ghoomar, representing the rich cultural diversity and strength of women across India.

A curated cultural presentation at India Gate will celebrate the spirit of womanhood and national pride, beginning with a mass rendition of Vande Mataram. Balloons carrying the message "Shakti Walk - #SheLeadsBharat" will also be released.

The celebrations recognise the pivotal role of women in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

