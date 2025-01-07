Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), [India] January 7, (ANI): At the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, the largest Maha Yajna (sacred fire ritual) will be organized to honour 'Gau Mata' and push for her recognition as the National Mother of India.

The sacred ritual, aimed at eradicating the practice of cow slaughter in the country, will take place in the camp of Jyotish Peethadhishwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. This will be the largest Yajna camp at the Kumbh Mela site, involving 1100 priests performing daily Yajnas for an entire month.

The Yajna will be conducted in 324 kunds (sacred fire pits), arranged in a nine-shikhara formation (nine peaks), symbolizing spiritual elevation and unity. Each kund will have three priests, meaning a total of 1100 priests will engage in the ritual for nine hours daily. The primary aim of the Yajna is to raise awareness about cow protection and call for the cow to be granted the status of National Mother.

Describing the purpose of this Yajna, Mukundanand Brahmachari stated, "Lord Shri Ram and Lord Krishna hold the highest importance in our lives, and in their lives, 'Gau Mata' holds the greatest significance. In our country, cows are being slaughtered, and this practice should end. They should be given the highest respect."

He further elaborated that the work for this Yajna has been underway for over a month, with 50 volunteers working daily to construct the Yajna Mandap (ritual pavilion). As of now, the construction of the kunds is 75% complete.

Brahmachari also shared that 35 breeds of indigenous cows will be housed in the camp, with Gaushalas (cow shelters) being constructed for them. "Our cow protectors from across the country, who are bringing these indigenous cows for the Lord, have already set out and will soon arrive at the camp," he added. (ANI)

Meanwhile, with only one week left for the Maha Kumbh Mela, thousands of devotees along with sadhus and seers from across India and the world have started to arrive in Prayagraj. In this grand spiritual gathering, Naga sadhus have been captivating people with their special attire and Hatha yoga practice.

Among them, Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj has become a topic of discussion at the Mahakumbh Mela. He performs a remarkable ritual every morning at 4:00 am, bathing with 61 pots of cold water despite the biting cold when most people prefer to stay indoors during such freezing early hours.

Pramod Giri Maharaj follows this by applying ash to his body and sitting by the sacred fire for meditation. The notable aspect is that the number of pots he uses increases daily.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). (ANI)

