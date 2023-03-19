Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): As the crackdown against the "fugitive" pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh continued on Sunday, Punjab Police said that the Waris Punjab De chief is still on the run and efforts to nab him are going on.

"During the ongoing operations against the elements of Waris Punjab De and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, another 34 arrests were made throughout the state on Sunday. A total of 112 persons have been arrested so far," Punjab Police said.

Punjab Police on the second day of the crackdown also made preventive arrests of persons attempting to disturb peace and law and order in the state," a spokesperson of State police said. Official Spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that Amritpal Singh remains a fugitive and efforts are being made to arrest him.

"Flag marches by district police and Paramilitary Forces (PMF) companies led personally by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) have been held all over the state, he said, adding that the Peace Committee Meetings in all districts have also been held and there is complete peace and harmony in the state," the spokesperson added. The Spokesperson said that during the ongoing search operations, an abandoned ISUZU vehicle bearing registration number PB10FW 6797 has been recovered from village Salina, Police Station Mehatpur, district Jalandhar Rural. The said vehicle was used by fugitive Amritpal while police were on chase. A .315 bore rifle along with 57 live cartridges, a sword and a walkie-talkie set has been recovered from the abandoned vehicle, he said, adding that, the vehicle is owned by Manpreet Singh of village Anokharwal, SBS Nagar, who has been arrested.

The spokesperson further said that strict action as per law will be taken if anyone is found spreading fake news, rumours and hate speech. All citizens, media persons and social media platform intermediaries are requested to act in a responsible manner and to fact-check the authenticity of the content being shared by them on various social media, electronic media and print media platforms, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens not to pay heed to fake news and rumours and to fact-check authenticity from the police. All mischievous elements attempting to disrupt peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly, he added. Punjab Police is committed to maintaining law & order and rule of law in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile Internet services in the State until Monday noon.

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested, a total of 78 persons and detained several others for questioning.

Punjab Police launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and his aides on Saturday, in the wake of a showdown between his followers and uniformed personnel outside Ajnala police station to free a member, who had been arrested in an abduction case.

Tarsem Singh, Amritpal's father, said the police should have arrested him before he left the house.

"We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal. Police should have arrested him before he left home," said Tarsem Singh in an exclusive interview with ANI on Saturday.

On February 23, thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns, broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.

The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged.

Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on February 24 following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that these "1000 people" don't represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the state. (ANI)

