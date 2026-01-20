Bolpur (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): JHR Royal City FC continued their commanding march to remain at the top of the table with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Kopa Tigers Birbhum at the Bolpur Stadium on January 19. A brace from Bayi Kamo Stephane and a compact performance from Man of the Match Sajan Sahani ensured JHR Royal City FC tightened their grip at the top of the points table.

The one-sided contest once again underlined why JHR Royal City FC have been the benchmark side this season. With just one match left to play, the league leaders have now accumulated 26 points from 13 matches, showcasing remarkable consistency and tactical clarity. Their ability to press high, control midfield transitions and convert chances efficiently has separated them from the rest of the pack.

Also Read | India's Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I 2026 vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Nagpur.

Speaking after the match, Alvito D'Cunha, who was a Match expert, said, "What we're seeing on the pitch is very much a reflection of Saheed Ramon's work. Being at the top of the table with one match left is the outcome of that identity and the challenge now is to carry it through to the final game,"

The match itself saw JHR Royal City FC strike early, as Bayi Kamo Stephane struck in the 7th minute with a clinical finish. Sajan Sahani doubled the lead in the 17th minute, capping off a period of sustained pressure. Stephane then grabbed his second in the 32nd minute to put JHR Royal City FC firmly in control. In added on time, Adama Coulibaly scored in the 92nd, while Komron Tursunov got a consolation goal for Birbhum two minutes later.

Also Read | KL Rahul Joins ‘Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Iss Video Par Comment Kiya..’ Trend Ahead of Brother-in-Law’s Movie Border 2 Release.

JHR Royal City FC have just one more league fixture left, against North 24 Parganas, who are pushing to win all their remaining matches to secure a top-four finish. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)