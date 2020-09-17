Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, there are 27 jail inmates, five policemen including two SHOs and four medical staff.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 473 sample results were received of which 113 came out positive.

On the day, 94 patients recovered pushing the total number of those cured to 2,512 in the district.

