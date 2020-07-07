Pune, Jul 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 1,134 to reach 30,978, while the death toll stood at 919 as 29 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, Pune municipal limits accounted for 584 cases, its count now at 22,862, while Pimpri Chinchwad's numbers increased by 356 to touch 5,408, he added.

Also Read | Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rain Would Occur Over Gurugram And Its Adjoining Areas : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

A total of 672 people were discharged during the day, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)