New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll jumped to 3,806, authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. It added that the total number of cases has climbed to 1,29,531.

On June 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and increased the next day to 1,349. Since Tuesday, the fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000.

The number of active cases was 12,657, down from 13,681 on Friday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

