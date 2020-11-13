Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat reported 1,152 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the infection tally in the state to 1,86,116, the health department said.

With six patients succumbing during the day, the COVID-19 death toll reached 3,791.

As many as 1,078 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,86,116, New cases 1,152, Death toll 3,791, Discharged 1,69,936, Active cases 12,389, People tested so far 67,34,467.

