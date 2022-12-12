Hailakandi (Assam) [India], December 12 (ANI): A total of 1,179 Bru-Reang militants on Monday laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream at arms laying ceremonial programme held in Assam's Hailakandi district.

The militants of the United Democratic Liberation Front of Barak Valley (UDLF-BV) and Bru Revolutionary Army of Union (BRAU), who are currently on a ceasefire, laid down their arms during the programme held at Katlicherra in Hailakandi district in presence of Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath and other senior police officials.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Predictions: Who Among The Final Four Are The Favourites To Win the World Cup Title in Qatar?.

Both militant outfits are currently under ceasefire with the government.

According to police, 545 militants of UDLF-BV led by Dhanyaram Reang and 634 militants of BRAU led by Rajesh Charki laid down their arms during the programme.

Also Read | Vidly TV Banned: India Bans Pakistan-Based OTT Platform After Streaming Web Series Sevak: The Confessions.

Hiren Nath, ADGP(SB) said that today 1179 militants of both outfits laid down their arms and both outfits submitted 335 arms including 18 numbers AK-47, M-16 rifles, 400 ammunition etc.

Rajesh Charki, militant leader of BRAU said that earlier 645 cadres were in their organisation, but 12 cadres died and today 634 cadres laid down arms.

"We have submitted various firearms including AK-47, AK-56, M-16 rifles, 303 rifles," Rajesh Charki said.

Both militant outfits spread a reign of terror in the bordering areas of the Assam-Mizoram border and were involved in kidnap, extortion and other anti-national activities.

United Liberation Front of Barak Valley (ULFBV) was reportedly formed in 2002. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)