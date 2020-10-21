Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 1,193 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,53,367, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,674.

Of the 14 deaths, three were reported from Hisar, two each from Gurgaon, Panchkula and Yamunanagar, and one each from Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Panipat districts, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (304), Faridabad (187), and Hisar (104).

There are 10,187 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 92.27 per cent.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)