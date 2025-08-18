Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): The 12-day-long monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday in Shimla, with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania convening an all-party meeting attended by Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

Speaking after the meeting, Speaker Pathania expressed hope that there would be a conducive session.

"Representatives of both parties participated in the meeting. This time the session is longer and there are many subjects to be taken up. Both parties have assured cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings. I hope the session goes well. Everyone will get full time to present their views," he said.

The opposition has declared that it will move an adjournment motion on the very first day, with Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur stating that the government must respond to all questions.

"The opposition will present its views. The Speaker is impartial, and we hope the government answers every question. The opposition wants meaningful discussion during the session, and opposition members should get adequate time. The major issue is the natural disaster, and the opposition will bring an adjournment motion. Compensation should be provided quickly. The issue of unemployment will also be raised under the Congress government, as recruitment has virtually come to a halt. We will raise this on priority. Several questions are arising over the functioning of the government, such as cases being registered against elected representatives and FIRs against disaster-affected people," he said.

Thakur added that 12 days were enough for a detailed discussion on all matters. "The opposition has given a notice for an adjournment motion under Rule 67. Our legislators had already submitted a proposal for discussion. The proposal is part of today's list of business - it depends on the Speaker whether he admits it or not. The opposition is not merely indulging in rhetoric. Our job is to question the government, and we will do that. Talking of financial emergency is limited only to words," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, meanwhile, assured that the government would respond to all questions raised in the House.

"The government will answer every question of the opposition in the Assembly. We hope the opposition will cooperate in running the session smoothly. On the disaster issue, four of our MLAs have already submitted proposals for discussion under Rule 130," Chauhan said.

The session is expected to witness sharp exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, with disaster management, unemployment, and government functioning likely to dominate the agenda. (ANI)

