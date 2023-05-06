Ujjain, May 6: 12 members of a family fell sick after eating food prepared from Rajgira flour in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, officials said on Saturday. The family members are the residents of Naliya Bakhal locality in the district and all of them were admitted to the district hospital on Friday evening, they said. Kerala: Man Dies of Suspected Food Poisoning, Four in Hospital in Thrissur.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Ujjain district hospital, Bhojraj Sharma said, "12 people of a family were admitted here after they consumed food prepared using Rajgira flour which is used during the fast. They have been provided with treatment and their health conditions are stable now." Food Poisoning in Jharkhand: 80 People, Mostly Children, Fall Sick in Dhanbad After Having Food With Spurious ‘Chaat Masala’ at Village Fair.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning. 10 patients are still admitted in the hospital, while two others have been discharged," he added. One of the members of the family undergoing treatment Rajesh Malviya said, "The entire family had fast on Friday. So, Rajgira flour was bought from a nearby shop. After consuming the food, everyone started falling ill around 4 pm."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)