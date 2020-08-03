Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Twelve more people, including six jail inmates, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of active patients to 188 in the district on Monday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 12 cases were found positive for the virus and they are being shifted to a COVID facility.

On the day, 25 patients recovered from the infection that took the total number of cured to 665 in the district till now.

