Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) As many as 12 persons were injured when a slab of an industrial unit collapsed on them in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm at Pushpak compound in Ganesh Nagar area of Chembur camp, the official said.

At least 12 persons working in the garment factory located in the two-storey building were injured in the collapse, he said.

The injured persons, including women, were shifted to a private hospital before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, the official said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

