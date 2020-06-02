India News | 12 More COVID-19 Cases in Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 2 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday informed that 12 more people have been found positive for coronavirus in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister further stated that all the patients have been put under professional care.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Says Maharashtra Govt Cooperating With Centre to Control COVID-19 Pandemic, Opines 'Not the Right Time for Any Minister to Speak About Politics'.

"12 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed at Zoram Medical College. All are under professional care," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)