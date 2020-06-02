Aaditya Thackeray Says Maharashtra Govt Cooperating With Centre to Control COVID-19 Pandemic, Opines 'Not the Right Time for Any Minister to Speak About Politics'

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 2: With the tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 70,000-mark on Monday, State's tourism, environment and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray said that this is not the right time for any minister to speak about politics. The young politician was even claimed that great cooperation within the parties in the state and with the Prime Minister, the home minister and the chief minister is present to tackle with coronavirus.

Speaking about the unlocking plan in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray said, as reported by Hindustan Times, "From June 2 or 3, we’ve made it possible for people to at least step out and get into a little bit of physical exercise but not go indoors. Then June 5 onwards, alternate sides of roads for shops, and from June 8 onwards, offices with 10% staff. All of this is always going to be trial and error, it will be a system of cooperation of citizens, a two-way process." Maharashtra's COVID-19 Count Crosses 70,000 With 2,361 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, State Death Toll 2,362.

On the opening of schools, Thackeray said that they usually open in June, adding that since most of them are quarantine facilities, so the government can not open them. He said that CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with concerned authorities to discuss the road ahead.

Answering to a question on why the state government is not testing asymptomatic people, Thackeray said, "We are going by ICMR guidelines. The world over, asymptomatic people don’t need any intervention; they can self-isolate. Guidelines say you have to test high risk group between fifth and tenth day, and we are going by that."

Speaking on the coalition politics in state, the young minister said that this is not the right time for any minister to speak about politics. He agreed that there will always be tussles in coalition politics, but claimed that all parties in state are cooperating with Chif Minister, Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister.