Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, raising the death toll from the disease to 933 while the infection tally mounted to 67,954 in the state with the detection of 1,335 fresh cases on Friday.

Three new fatalities were reported from Jaipur, two from Tonk and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jalore, Nagaur, Rajsamand, Sikar and Udaipur.

A maximum of 175 fresh cases were reported from Jodhpur, according to an official report.

Other COVID-19 cases were reported from Sikar (173); Jaipur (151); Barmer (96); Nagaur (87); Jhalawar (73); Bharatpur (67); Jhunjhunu (65); Pali (56); Ajmer (49); Alwar (38); Kota (37); Udaipur (28); Dholpur (27); Bikaner (26); Sirohi (21); Rajsamand (19), Bhilwara (17); Bundi and Ganganagar (15 each); Churu (13); Karauli (11); Jaisalmer (10); Banswara and Dungarpur (9 each); Chittorgarh, Tonk and Pratapgarh (8 each); Baran (7); Sawaimadhopur (6); Dausa (5); Hanumangarh (4), and Jalore (2).

As many as 52,496 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 51,846 of them have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active cases in the state stands at 14,525, the report said.

