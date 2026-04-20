Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the historic Sri Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, on Monday to offer prayers and seek blessings. The visit to the coastal shrine forms part of the Union Minister's schedule in the southern state.

Singh, in a post on X, shared, "Prayed at the sacred Sri Subramanya Swami temple in Tiruchendur (Tamil Nadu). Feeling blessed to experience the divine energy of this Temple."

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The BJP senior leader and minister had on April 19 held a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate Ananthan Ayyasamy from the Vasudevanallur Assembly Constituency.

During the roadshow, Rajnath Singh made a series of strong allegations against the DMK government, particularly on corruption, law and order, and fiscal management. He also urged voters to choose the NDA, describing it as the only alternative to the INDIA bloc.

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the Vasudevanallur constituency, E Raja is the candidate representing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Anandhan Ayyasamy is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and R Amudha Rani is the candidate for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while Esai Mathivanan is representing Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Vasudevanallur is an important legislative assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district. According to the 2026 electoral rolls, it has approximately 227,369 registered voters, including around 110,960 men, 116,396 women, and 13 third-gender electors.

The constituency is known for closely fought elections, often witnessing strong competition among major parties. This time, the race is shaping up to be a high-stakes triangular contest, with DMK's Raja facing BJP's Anandhan Ayyasamy and TVK's R Amudha Rani.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by MDMK's Sathan Tirumalaikumar, who defeated AIADMK candidate Manoharan by a very small margin.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the NDA led by AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)