Port Blair, Oct 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,317 on Saturday as 12 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven new patients have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty-two more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 182 active coronavirus cases, while 4,076 people have recovered from the disease and 59 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested 87,582 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

